It’s no secret that the Golden State Warriors have been awful on the road this year. They’re just 2-11 away from the bougie confines of the Chase Center this year, and have been outscored by 7.2 points per 100 possessions (not including garbage time) in those games.

They’re going to have to fix that issue on the fly. Because the Dubs have hopped on a plane and flown a few thousand miles from home, as they get set to embark on their most difficult stretch of the season: a six-game road trip.

A six-game road trip with two back-to-backs, no less.

They kick things off on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, a team that has a strong case as the best in the NBA now that Khris Middleton is healthy. They follow it up on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers, a team that just beat the Dubs absent their two best players — and those players, Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner, should be good to get back on the court.

Friday they visit the two-headed monster of Joel Embiid and James Harden on the Philadelphia 76ers, and Sunday brings a showdown with the ever-dangerous Toronto Raptors. Next Tuesday and Wednesday it’s the Big Apple showdown: the New York Knicks followed by the Brooklyn Nets.

It won’t be easy, but at least the Dubs are kicking things off with momentum. They’re fresh off their best performance of the year, a 16-point drubbing of the Boston Celtics, who have been the best team in the NBA by a wide margin this year. They did that with defense, and now it’s time to find out if that defense fits inside the jet that the team will charter as they bop around the east coast.

There’s reason for the Warriors to have confidence, even if there’s equal reason for the fans to have concerns. But one thing is for certain: we’re about to learn a bunch about this team. An ugly road trip by no means spells doom, but a quality road trip could confirm that the early season woes are in the rear view mirror.

Golden State has been the best team in the NBA at home this year, with a 12-2 record and a +12.9 net rating. A strong road trip would send a message to themselves, their fans, and their opponents: the championship Dubs are back.