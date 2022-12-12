Warriors recall Patrick Baldwin Jr. from G League

The Golden State Warriors made a quick addition to their main roster just ahead of their longest road trip of the season. On Monday, the team announced that they have recalled first-round rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. from the G-League.

Warriors Recall Forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. From Santa Cruz pic.twitter.com/HRo0YKvmw3 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 12, 2022

Baldwin has appeared in four games with the Warriors this season and has received a total of 23 minutes of playing time. He’s spent most of his time in the G-League where he is averaging 10.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 27.1 minutes per game.

Baldwin is coming off one of his best G-League performances on Sunday after scoring 25 points and six rebounds on 9-of-12 shooting from the field. He was particularly sharp from three during this game, utilizing his smooth shooting stroke to cash in six shots from deep.

That's SIX triples for PBJ today pic.twitter.com/AI087PHc6w — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 11, 2022

"Momma always told me I’m a shooter."



- PBJ after dropping 25 points in the Sea Dubs’ win: pic.twitter.com/WYLkenKZyD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 11, 2022

Baldwin, a Milwaukee native, gets to experience a nice little homecoming as he joins the main roster right before the Warriors Tuesday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Warriors will be needing some depth at the forward position due to the absence of Andrew Wiggins who continues to be out with an adductor strain. Not to mention, the team is scheduled to play in two back-to-backs during this road trip where they will most likely rest some of their starters — making the added depth even more valuable.