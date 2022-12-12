Preview: Warriors start road trip with tough matchup against Bucks

It was just a couple days ago that the reigning, defending, undisputed, heavyweight champions of the NBA world were facing off against an elite Eastern team wearing green colors.

The Golden State Warriors prevailed over those dangerous Boston Celtics, but another elite squad of mean green hoopers lies ahead of them as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Golden State Warriors @ Milwaukee Bucks

December 13th, 2022 | 4:30 PT

Watch: TNT, NBC Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Can you believe that in my last “Who Ya Got?” poll, the people voted Boston to beat the Dubs here at GSOM?

59% of voters believed in the Celts! Surely that was Boston fans who infiltrated the blog and not Dub Nation falling to their knees in terror and bowing to a team that hasn’t won a title since 2008. And the Warriors just beat them in June for a title! SMH.

So we’re gonna try this again. The Dubs are facing the team with the second best record in the East behind Boston, a battle tested Bucks team that won the title two seasons ago.

Draymond Green pops up on the Warriors’ injury report tomorrow vs Bucks as probable. Left ankle sprain. Was icing it after Celtics game. Jrue Holiday is questionable. Khris Middleton is probable. Andrew Wiggins will miss a fourth consecutive game. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 12, 2022

They’ve got Jrue Holiday’s elite defensive prowess to tangle with Stephen Curry’s unstoppable offensive wizardy. This matchup is so tasty I once made a compilation video showing these two skill sets squaring off for Dub Nation HQ:

And then there’s Klay Thompson vs Khris Middleton in the battle of the snipers finding their way. Thompson slumped to start the season after barely playing the preseason as a measure of caution following recent leg injuries. But over his last 10 games he’s averaging just under 22 points per game on 40% shooting from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Middleton has played only five games this season and hurt his ankle scoring 17 points against the Houston Rockets in his last outing. And for those doubting the Dubs chances without Andrew Wiggins for this game, Milwaukee actually lost to those Rockets, the worst team in the West.

But that also means that their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will look to restore his team’s dignity in this next game. He’s averaging 31.1 PPG, 11.3 RPG, and 5.4 APG on the season, which basically means that he’s dominating the NBA...AGAIN.

Thankfully the Warriors have the dynamic defensive combo of Draymond Green and Kevon Looney, who use their unique combinations of smarts and physicality to make it tough for scorers.

It still amazes me sometimes how Kevon Looney is able to keep up laterally. It *shouldn't* be possible, but he just does. Just rock-solid defense from him. pic.twitter.com/Zy1AhNLOdZ — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) October 19, 2022

Wait, this game is on the road? Ruh roh, Dubs haven’t been playing well away from the Bay with a horrendous two wins in thirteen road games. Thankfully they have a guy who won a title in Milwaukee and is quite familiar in that building: DONTE DIVINCENZO!!!!!

Donte DiVincenzo returns to Milwaukee for the first time tomorrow night with nothing but love for the organization that launched his NBA career (via @DaltonJ_Johnson)https://t.co/lzEITBri1R — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 12, 2022

Again, I ask you Dub Nation...who do ya got?!