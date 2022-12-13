Good Morning Dub Nation,

With a 14-13 record, the Golden State Warriors will tackle their toughest challenge of the season thus far as they tip-off a six-game road trip with tonight’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

This is a very important stretch for the Warriors who currently hold the eighth seed in the tightly packed Western Conference standings. They will be playing against six Eastern Conference teams that are currently slated to be in the playoffs and have a combined record of 91-72. To make things even more difficult, four of the six games are scheduled as back-to-backs. Our very own Brady Klopfer outlined the challenge of Golden State’s upcoming schedule.

Via Golden State of Mind:

They kick things off on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, a team that has a strong case as the best in the NBA now that Khris Middleton is healthy. They follow it up on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers, a team that just beat the Dubs absent their two best players — and those players, Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner, should be good to get back on the court. Friday they visit the two-headed monster of Joel Embiid and James Harden on the Philadelphia 76ers, and Sunday brings a showdown with the ever-dangerous Toronto Raptors. Next Tuesday and Wednesday it’s the Big Apple showdown: the New York Knicks followed by the Brooklyn Nets.

Keeping the context of the team’s abysmal 2-11 road record in mind, any victory out of this road trip would be a vast improvement, especially in comparison to their five-game road trip earlier in the year where the team came back home winless.

Ideally, the Warriors would come out of this road trip 4-2, winning one game in each of the back-to-backs as well as both of the middle games against the 76ers and the Raptors. 3-3 would also be fine, while anything lower than that will have the team below .500 and falling in the standings.

Golden State’s road trip will conclude after their game against the Nets on Dec. 21, while their next home game is scheduled to be played on Christmas Day against the Memphis Grizzlies.

