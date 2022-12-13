How to watch Warriors at Bucks

The Golden State Warriors will play the Milwaukee Bucks tonight in their first game of a six-game road trip. The game will be played at 4:30 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors are above .500 again and are riding the momentum of their big 123-107 win against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. Meanwhile, despite the Bucks most recent 97-92 loss against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, they have won four out of their last five games and hold the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, Golden State and Milwaukee played each other two times and split the series at one game apiece. Their most recent matchup was played on Mar. 12, 2022 – a game in which the Warriors won, 122-109.

This road trip for the Warriors will be their biggest challenge of the season so far as it features six of the top nine Eastern Conference teams – three of which are in the top five – as well as two back-to-backs. Adding to that is the team’s road woes as they are a dreadful 2-11 away from the Chase Center.

We will see if the Warriors are up for the challenge tonight, in a matchup between a pair of former MVPs in Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Regular Season Game #28

Who: Golden State Warriors (14 - 13) at Milwaukee Bucks (19 - 7)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)