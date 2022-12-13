The Golden State Warriors are kicking off a terrifying six-game road trip in a few hours, when they face one of the top teams in the NBA: the Milwaukee Bucks.

There are a lot of big names on the injury report for both teams, so let’s jump into it.

Warriors

Out — Andrew Wiggins (right adductor strain)

This isn’t surprising news, as Wiggins had already been ruled out of the game, as well as Wednesday’s contest against the Indiana Pacers. This will be the fourth straight game that Wiggins has been out for ... here’s hoping he can get back on the court soon.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left him injury management)

Still no word on when Iguodala will start scrimmaging, or when the Dubs are targeting a return to action for the veteran.

Probable — Draymond Green (left ankle sprain)

After missing a game last week, Green returned to the court over the weekend as the Dubs beat the Boston Celtics. Dray not playing could be disastrous ... trying to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo without Green or Wiggins is not something I want to think about (though we’d learn a lot about Jonathan Kuminga!).

UPDATE: Green will play.

Draymond Green will play tonight in Milwaukee, Steve Kerr said. — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) December 13, 2022

Bucks

Out — Joe Ingles (left knee ACL surgery)

Ingles hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in January while playing for the Utah Jazz. But the Bucks are optimistic about his ability to return strong this year, as they signed him to a $6.5 million deal over the offseason. The lefty sharpshooter is very close to returning, but not close enough to return tonight.

Questionable — Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness)

Antetokounmpo may get the bulk of the headlines, but Holiday is a huge part of what makes the Bucks’ engine hum on both ends of the court. With 19.1 points and 7.4 assists per game, paired with excellent perimeter defense, Holiday is proving once again to be one of the best — and most underrated — players in the entire league.

Probable — Khris Middleton (left ankle sprain)

Middleton only returned to the court 11 days ago, after missing most of last year’s playoffs and the start of this season due to an MCL sprain. Unfortunately, five games into his return, he sprained his ankle. Middleton is still shaking off the rust, as the three-time All-Star is averaging just 11.0 points per game and shooting poorly from distance. But it’s only a matter of time before he finds his footing again as one of the top wings in the league.

