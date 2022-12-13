Warriors road woes continue in 128-111 loss to Bucks

At this point, there’s not much to say about the Golden State Warriors until they either make a notable acquisition or prove they are capable of winning on the road. While the Dubs dominated the Celtics at the Chase Center over the weekend, Golden State was clearly the inferior team against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, losing 128-112.

The Warriors can point to the impact of Andrew Wiggins’ absence, but the Bucks were missing Jrue Holiday too. There’s just clearly something missing from Golden State right now. Steph Curry and Draymond Green have carried the team to a 14-14 start, and asking them to do this over the course of the regular season seemingly ensures an injury and/or early postseason exit. The Dubs front office bet on younger players taking on roles they have yet to secure. Could that change by the end of the season? Yes. But it seems far from likely.

Golden State’s only hope on Tuesday was an electric performance from some combination of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole. Instead, the trio was 18-for-50 from the field and 8-for-24 from three. Green, who is asked to do even more defensively with Wiggins out, finished the game with 2 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and did not record a steal or block.

Jonathan Kuminga finished with 19 points, but most of that came after the game was clearly out of reach. Kuminga had a challenge facing off against Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he understandably struggled. The refs had a quick whistle on both sides of the court, and Kuminga paid the price, getting called for five fouls. The Bucks attempted 32 free throws over the course of the game.

Antetokounmpo led the way for Milwaukee, racking up 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists. Bobby Portis added 25 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, primarily against Warriors backup bigs Anthony Lamb and JaMychal Green. Khris Middleton and Grayson Allen shot a combined 5-for-9 from three and scored 36 points.

The Warriors will travel to Indianapolis tonight before playing the Pacers tomorrow at 4:00 PM Pacific time.