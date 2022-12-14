Good Morning Dub Nation,

It was a tough way to begin the Golden State Warriors’ six-game road trip, as the team suffered a blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night by a score of 128-111. Golden State struggled to find any rhythm against a Milwaukee team that simply dominated with their physicality on both sides of the floor.

Part of the Warriors’ choppy performance can be attributed to the way the game was officiated. Several members of the team were visibly upset with the referees during the game, and their frustrations may have been warranted. The free throw disparity was 32-19 in favor of the Bucks, while the Warriors were also called for five technical fouls throughout the game. Head coach Steve Kerr expressed his frustrations during his postgame presser.

Steve Kerr on all the fouls: "Not a good showcase for the league." — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) December 14, 2022

"That needs to be called. That's what he does. It's Steph Curry. You can't miss that."



- Steve Kerr on his technical foul following the no-call on a Steph 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/7rbDgACIhk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2022

Stephen Curry struggled to get anything going against the Bucks’ defense, finishing the night with 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist on 6-of-17 shooting from the field. He received one of Golden State’s five technical fouls after arguing a missed call on what he felt was obvious contact on his three-point shot attempt.

Steph Curry on his technical tonight after a non-call: “Any time the defender is asking ‘are you alright?’ and the ref says ‘I didn’t see anything,’ that’s a funny situation.” pic.twitter.com/AZEhfdAKv5 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 14, 2022

Adding to the bizarreness of the night was an interaction between Draymond Green and a fan in the stands. An argument ensued in which Green says the fan made a “threat to his life” which led to him asking the officials for the fan’s ejection during the game.

Draymond Green on the situation that led to a fan ejection in Milwaukee tonight pic.twitter.com/YMG4X0OFNK — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 14, 2022

The Warriors will have to put this loss behind them quickly, as they get ready for the second night of a back-to-back with Wednesday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

