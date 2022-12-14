 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 12/14/22: Steve Kerr says fouls were ‘not a good showcase for the league’

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

Golden State Warriors v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

It was a tough way to begin the Golden State Warriors’ six-game road trip, as the team suffered a blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night by a score of 128-111. Golden State struggled to find any rhythm against a Milwaukee team that simply dominated with their physicality on both sides of the floor.

Part of the Warriors’ choppy performance can be attributed to the way the game was officiated. Several members of the team were visibly upset with the referees during the game, and their frustrations may have been warranted. The free throw disparity was 32-19 in favor of the Bucks, while the Warriors were also called for five technical fouls throughout the game. Head coach Steve Kerr expressed his frustrations during his postgame presser.

Stephen Curry struggled to get anything going against the Bucks’ defense, finishing the night with 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist on 6-of-17 shooting from the field. He received one of Golden State’s five technical fouls after arguing a missed call on what he felt was obvious contact on his three-point shot attempt.

Adding to the bizarreness of the night was an interaction between Draymond Green and a fan in the stands. An argument ensued in which Green says the fan made a “threat to his life” which led to him asking the officials for the fan’s ejection during the game.

The Warriors will have to put this loss behind them quickly, as they get ready for the second night of a back-to-back with Wednesday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

