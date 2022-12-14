How to watch Warriors at Pacers

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Indiana Pacers in their second game of a back-to-back tonight. The game will be played at 4:00 PM PT in Indianapolis and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Both teams enter this game with a record of 14-14 as they have struggled to stay over .500 on the season. The Warriors six-game road trip got off to a rough start on Tuesday night after their 128-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Meanwhile, the Pacers have loss three out of their last four games including their most recent one against the Miami Heat on Monday, 87-82. The last meeting between these two teams met was last Monday, a game in which Indiana beat Golden State, 112-104.

The story going into tonight’s game will be the status of the Warriors’ starters. Head coach Steve Kerr usually rests his veterans on back-to-backs; however, after being outscored 95-77 through three quarters against the Bucks, he sat his usual starters for most of the fourth quarter. This means that Stephen Curry and Draymond Green may be available, but as of last night, Kerr has said he has yet to make that decision.

Steve Kerr says he has not thought about who's playing in tomorrow night's game pic.twitter.com/kdZzW0ISVq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2022

Curry and Green’s availability will be a huge boost to the Warriors’ chances of winning the game, especially after the Pacers beat them during their rare off-night at home last week. Curry only had 12 points on 3-of-17 shooting in that game, against a Pacers team down two of their top players in Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner. Tonight, look for them to potentially avenge that loss in a much more difficult situation on the road where the team’s 2-12 record continues to be a glaringly painful mark on the season.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Regular Season Game #29

Who: Golden State Warriors (14 - 14) at Indiana Pacers (14 - 14)

When: 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)