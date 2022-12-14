The Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back from an ugly defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks when they take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening. But they’ll be far from healthy when they do so, as the Dubs have two starters listed out, and two more with undetermined statuses due to injuries.

Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andrew Wiggins (right adductor strain)

This is one of the longest stretches on the sideline in Wiggins’ career ... after all, this was a player who only missed one game in his first four seasons combined. He’ll miss his fifth straight game in this one, with the Dubs going just 1-3 in the previous four.

Out — Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon injury management)

As has been the case all year, Thompson will sit on the back end of a back-to-back. He’s expressed that he wishes he could be playing in all of the team’s games, but that he trusts the medical staff and coaching staff.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management)

More of the same for Iguodala. Who knows when we’ll see him.

Questionable — Steph Curry (right knee soreness)

Curry is in the midst of his worst stretch of the season, and he’s a little banged up. The last time the Warriors played the Pacers he had recently twisted his ankle, and then he sat out the next game. Now he has soreness in his knee after colliding with Giannis Antetokounmpo during Tuesday’s game.

Probable — Draymond Green (left ankle soreness)

Green was also listed as probably against Milwaukee, and played in that game. He didn’t look at his best, but i might have just been performance, not injury.

Pacers

Out — Chris Duarte (G League assignment)

The Warriors were heavily linked to Duarte in the 2021 NBA Draft, but the Pacers nabbed him with the No. 13 pick ... one spot ahead of the Warriors, who used their pick on Moses Moody. The Dubs won’t feel like it was a big loss though ... the rep on Duarte was that he was supposed to be NBA ready, but he’s only played in nine games this year, as Indiana has been giving him a lot of time in the G League.

Out — Daniel Theis (right knee surgery)

Theis came to the Pacers in the Malcolm Brogdon trade this offseason. He’s out indefinitely.

Out — Kendall Brown (right tibia stress reaction)

Brown was a second-round pick in June’s draft, and has only played in six games.

Questionable — Trevelin Queen (G League — two-way)

Queen has only played in two games this year, but one of them was last week’s matchup between the Warriors and Pacers.