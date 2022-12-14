The Golden State Warriors lost to the Indiana Pacers 125-119 on Wednesday evening, falling to an abysmal 2-13 on the road. The Dubs did not have Andrew Wiggins or Klay Thompson available, and by the fourth quarter both Draymond Green (ejection) and Steph Curry (injury) were out as well. The remnants of the Warriors rotation that were left kept things competitive but were unable to get a necessary stop.

But Donte DiVincenzo’s 15 points and 8 rebounds or Moses Moody’s 6-for-7 shooting night from the field were far from the most important storyline. Even Curry’s impressive line — 38 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals in less than 30 minutes of action — is secondary to his health.

Steph was forced to leave the game with a left shoulder injury and the Warriors season and even more hangs in the balance.

Maybe this is a reminder of how incredible the Warriors championship run this summer was. Fandom tends to be insatiable. The Warriors were an NBA embarrassment for more than four decades before Steph Curry became the most exciting player in franchise history. Just as Curry was ascending to stardom the organization was competent enough to capitalize. And capitalize they did. The fact that they have won four championships in the past eight years remains hard to believe.

Eventually, it will end. Maybe because Curry’s game deteriorates, maybe because of injuries, maybe because of organizational incompetence, and most likely a combination of all three of those things. Does that mean the end has already come? Not necessarily, as Curry showed just how impactful he is on Wednesday. Dub Nation won’t give up on this season unless Curry suffers a season-ending injury or the team is officially eliminated.

For now, though, maybe let the expectations go for a bit. Another MVP-caliber season from Curry coming without a deep postseason run will hurt, but enjoy every moment from Steph we get, even if that’s where this season is heading. Besides, if the Warriors miss the postseason, Dub Nation will have a different place to put their perpetual hope.