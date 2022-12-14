The Golden State Warriors were dealt the one blow they most want to avoid during Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers: a Steph Curry injury.

In the third quarter of the game, with the Dubs mounting a furious comeback on the shoulders of Curry, the two-time MVP went for a steal, and emerged holding his left shoulder. He was clearly in lots of pain, and Steve Kerr quickly called a timeout to get him out of the game.

Curry initially went to the Warriors bench, but quickly headed to the locker room.

Steph went to the locker room after appearing to injure his left shoulder on this play pic.twitter.com/FNFcSh8YrK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 15, 2022

Replays unfortunately show Curry’s arm moving awkwardly rather than getting hit, so we can likely remove a Charlie horse or contusion from the equation. Now we just hope it’s something that doesn’t involve any structural damage.

Curry was having a dominant game at the time of the injury, with 38 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists.

The Warriors have been struggling to tread water this year even with Curry playing like an MVP contender, so it’s safe to say they’ll be in all kinds of trouble if Curry has to miss any time, especially with Andrew Wiggins still sidelined, and Andre Iguodala a ways away from making his season debut.

For now we hold our breath and cross our fingers, and hope that the face of the franchise is back on the court soon, with no significant damage. We’ll keep you updated as soon as there’s any new information on Curry’s injury.

Update: Curry has been officially ruled out for the game. No injury diagnosis yet.

Stephen Curry (left shoulder) will not return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 15, 2022

Update 2: Curry will receive an MRI on Thursday.