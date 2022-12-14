It’s hard to be upset about the Golden State Warriors 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night, because there were much bigger things to be worried about: the status of superstar Steph Curry, who left the game in the third quarter after injuring his shoulder.

Curry did not return to the game, and in his post-game press conference, coach Steve Kerr said that the two-time MVP will receive an MRI on Thursday.

Steve Kerr provided an update on Steph Curry's injury pic.twitter.com/eIaEJqA01l — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 15, 2022

“He’s gonna get an MRI tomorrow,” Kerr told reporters after the game. “He was ruled out midway through the fourth, training staff told me he wasn’t gonna play the rest of the night. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

Kerr said that he didn’t ask the training staff what level of pain Curry was in, but that he “trusts their judgement.” He noted that he had briefly checked in with Curry after the game.

Asked about Curry’s mood, Kerr added, “Spirits were good. Steph’s always a guy with a great outlook on life.”

Curry was having one of his best games of the season prior to the injury, registering 38 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists in just 30 minutes of action. He looked like he might end up with a 50-piece or a triple-double ... or perhaps both.

Now we wait with our breath held and our fingers and toes crossed. Here’s a little more info courtesy of the great Dr. Nirav Pandya.

MRI will be able to look at these specific areas of pathology in the shoulder: rotator cuff / biceps tendon, labrum, and bone. The pattern of injury seen on MRI can help to diagnose dislocation, subluxation, muscle injury, or pure labral injury. #DubNation https://t.co/9QF9fWp89p — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) December 15, 2022

That goes along more likely with a rotator cuff / muscle strain (which would be good news). — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) December 15, 2022

The Warriors season rides on whether or not Curry is OK, and just as importantly, the watchability of the team does.