Podcast: Warriors vs. Pacers

The Golden State Warriors suffered yet another road defeat on Wednesday, this time losing to the Indiana Pacers 125-119. But that wasn’t the news of the day. No, the news was that Steph Curry, in the midst of one of his best games of the season, suffered a shoulder injury in the third quarter, and did not return.

He’ll have an MRI on Thursday, and we all wait with bated breath, because we know the reality: the team is treading water with him, which means they’ll surely sink without him.

I talked about all that and more on the latest episode of the GSOM podcast, offering a quick recap of the game, from Curry’s brilliance and injury, to standout games from Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green, to disappointing contests from Jordan Poole and the two-way contracts.

Here are the final stats from the game:

Steph Curry: 38 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, -6

Jordan Poole: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, +5

Donte DiVincenzo: 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, +19

JaMychal Green: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, -5

Moses Moody: 13 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, -2

Jonathan Kuminga: 9 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 blocks, +2

Kevon Looney: 4 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, -10

Anthony Lamb: 2 points, 2 rebounds, -18

Ty Jerome: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, -20

Draymond Green: 1 point, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, +5