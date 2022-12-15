Steph Curry to be re-evaluated in two weeks

The Golden State Warriors suffered yet another road defeat on Wednesday, this time at the hands of the upstart Indiana Pacers. But the story of the game wasn’t who won and who lost. The story was about the best player on the court: Steph Curry.

In the third quarter of the loss, Curry went for a steal and had his shoulder pushed backwards at an odd angle. He immediately hunched over in pain, holding his left shoulder, while coach Steve Kerr called a timeout. Curry went to the bench briefly before heading to the locker room, and was ruled out for the game shortly thereafter.

The Dubs didn’t have much to say about the injury after the game, with Kerr revealing that Curry would have an MRI on Thursday morning, and that the two-time MVP was in good spirits.

Well, we’re starting to get word of what the MRI revealed. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Curry is expected to be sidelined for “a few weeks.”

Golden State's Steph Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks" with his left shoulder injury, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2022

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Curry has a labral injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Golden State Warriors All-NBA star Stephen Curry has sustained a labral injury in his left shoulder and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2022

The Warriors will have a very tall task trying to win games with their superstar benched, but on the whole this is fairly good news. It’s not hard to envision a scenario where a shoulder injury would sideline Curry for a few months, or result in season-ending surgery.

Barring any worse news, Curry should return with plenty of time to help the Warriors find their footing, and get back in the heart of the playoff race.

The eight-time All-Star is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career, as he’s averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 43.4% from three-point range, and playing some of his best defense. He ranks third in the NBA in EPM, trailing only Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić.