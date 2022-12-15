 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 12/15/22: Curry suffers injury while shouldering the load in loss vs. Pacers

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
Golden State Warriors v Indiana Pacers Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors lost another road game against the Indiana Pacers by a score of 125-119, however the biggest story coming out of last night’s game was the apparent shoulder injury to superstar point guard Stephen Curry.

Curry was the only Golden State player to have anything going last night. He was willing the team back into the game before his injury forced him to leave the court with 38 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds on 11-of-19 shooting from the field. Head coach Steve Kerr says Curry will get an MRI sometime on Thursday and told reporters that he was in “good spirts” after the game.

With Curry’s availability up in the air, the Warriors young core will have to carry on more responsibility as the team tries to keep pace in the Western Conference standings. Despite a lackluster first half, they performed much better in the second half as they played with energy and a sense of urgency during a comeback that fell just short.

Donte DiVincenzo started the game for the first time this season and played a major role in energizing the team after Curry’s injury. He finished the night with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and a team-high plus-19 in the boxscore. After the game, he had a very clear message on the Warriors’ mentality going forward.

All that being said, without Curry, an already frustrating season will quickly have Dub Nation #WishingforWembanyama, so keep an eye out for an injury update expected to be announced later today.

