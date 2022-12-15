The Warriors got encouraging news about Andrew Wiggins and his problematic adductor strain, and they’ll take any positive news they can get about injuries this week.

Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to return to practice/shootarounds, per Warriors. Out tomorrow, but appears to be nearing return. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 15, 2022

Wiggins won’t be back for Friday’s game against Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers, but he will participate at shootaround and practices. That’s the next step before returning to a team that sorely needs him.g ab

With Steph Curry out indefinitely and Jordan Poole traveling once a quarter, the Warriors desperately need Wiggins’ driving and shooting ability to prop up their wounded offense. They also need his defense on the perimeter, to limit drives to the basket and keep the opponents from getting in the bonus halfway through each quarter.

Maple Jordan could be back for Sunday’s game against his native country’s team, the Toronto Raptors, on Sunday. It’s a rematch of the 2019 NBA Finals, even more apt because one of the greatest players of all time on the Warriors is out with a freak injury. Let’s hope no overeager fan sitting courtside tries to slap Donte DiVincenzo.