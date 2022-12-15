With Steph Curry out, Andrew Wiggins limping, and four games left on an East coast road trip, the Golden State Warriors need reinforcements. They’re getting them from Santa Cruz.

The Warriors have officially recalled James Wiseman and Ryan Rollins from Santa Cruz ahead of their game against the Sixers. Wiseman has gone for 24/10, 24/16 and 31/6 points/rebounds his last three G-League games. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 15, 2022

After a month-long exile to Santa Cruz, former No. 2 pick James Wiseman is rejoining the Warriors. He’s been dominating inside for the Santa Cruz Warriors recently, more so than he did at the start of his G League sojourn. Overall, he averaged 18.8 points and 10.3 rebounds in ten games, while blocking 1.2 shots and shooting 68.7%.

It’s his second time coming back up to the big club. He scored three points in five minutes against Utah December 7, holding the fort while Kevon Looney rested and making one of his two dunk attempts. Now Wiseman is back just in time to face superstar center Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. Welcome to the NBA, James!

Rollins has been playing very well in the G League, averaging 20.3 points and 4.1 assists, and shooting a respectable 26.7% from three-point range on six attempts per game. He’s been playing catch up since a broken bone in his foot kept him out of Summer League and preseason action, but Rollins seems to be back in business. In his last G League game, he scored 26 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished seven assists, and was a team-high +14 in his minutes.

Are there minutes for these young players? For Wiseman, there will be on Friday, simply because Embiid specializes in getting opposing bigs in foul trouble. For Rollins, there may be long-term. Curry will be out for weeks, and Ty Jerome hasn’t done anything to guarantee himself the backup guard minutes with the Chef out. Moses Moody should get more time at the wing, but Rollins is much more of a point guard. There’s reason to believe he can defend, as well as any 20-year-old can, at least.

So welcome back, young Warriors! The two timelines have become one! Do your best, and don’t forget to bring Draymond his morning coffee.