On Thursday, it was announced that Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering a left shoulder subluxation during Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

It’s a crushing blow for a Warriors team struggling to stay above .500, even with their best player in the lineup. Our Joe Viray put it best in his latest article when describing just how amazing Curry has been this season.

Curry is having one of his best offensive seasons. He’s averaging 30 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. His 59/43/92 shooting splits (2P/3P/FT), coupled with a 66.8 TS%, represents just how efficient he has been as a scorer. Even while approaching 35-years old, he remains one of the best at creating shots for himself. His 1.37 points per shot attempt is on track to be a career high, per Cleaning the Glass. His usual wizardry from beyond the arc is par for the course, but it hasn’t made it any less amazing to watch. He’s leveraging the threat of his shot to attack tight defense and hard closeouts; his rim field-goal percentage of 74% is on track to be a career-high, a testament to how sublime his finishing has been this season despite legs that aren’t as spry. Per Dunks & Threes, Curry is the only player whose field-goal percentages at the rim (81st), mid-range (74th), and threes (91st) are all at least above the 70th percentile.

Now, the Warriors are given the impossible task of replacing Curry’s impact on the court. The obvious candidate to do so is Jordan Poole, who stepped up in a similar situation last year when Curry missed multiple games at the end of the season.

Poole has become an understudy to Curry, integrating elements of the future Hall-of-Famer’s game into his own unique skillset. Although Poole’s numbers have dipped to begin this season, this could be the spark he needs to get him playing at a consistent high level again.

However, the real answer to this question is that it will need to be a collective team effort. The good news is that the Warriors will be getting some much needed help in that regard with the return of Andrew Wiggins to practice as well as James Wiseman and Ryan Rollins from the G-League. In order to weather this storm, the vets will need to hold things steady, the young core needs to be ready, and the whole team needs to step up their game.

