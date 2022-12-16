How to watch Warriors at 76ers

The Golden State Warriors will face the Philadelphia 76ers tonight for their third-straight road game of the week. The game will be played at 4:30pm PT in Philadelphia and can be watched on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors six-game road trip is off to a bad start after losing both games of their first back-to-back. Their most recent game resulted in a Wednesday night 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers. On the other hand, the 76ers are riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak — their latest win coming against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, 123-103.

Golden State and Philadelphia played each other two times last season, with each team winning one game apiece. Their last game was played on Dec. 11, 2021 — a game which resulted in a 102-93 Golden State loss.

The big story coming into tonight’s game is how will the Warriors handle the loss of superstar point guard Stephen Curry, who suffered a left shoulder subluxation during the game against the Pacers. On Thursday, the team announced that he will be reevaluated in two weeks, meaning that the Dubs will have to tread water until he comes back.

The 76ers represent a daunting task for Golden State’s first game without Curry. Jordan Poole will step into the starting role hoping to mitigate some of these concerns, but look for everyone on the team to step up and play to the Warriors’ championship expectations.

"We gotta play like the freaking Warriors."



DiVincenzo on the standard the team sets for itself pic.twitter.com/qeVnRj2Kte — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 15, 2022

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo, Anthony Lamb, Kevon Looney

76ers: James Harden, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embed

Regular Season Game #30

Who: Golden State Warriors (14 - 15) at Philadelphia 76ers (15 - 12)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)