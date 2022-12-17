 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Andrew Wiggins ruled out vs. Raptors, Green and Thompson probable

The Warriors will be without Wiggins for Sunday’s game, but should be getting back Draymond Green after a one game absence.

By Ricko Mendoza
Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they face off against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. However, they will have to do so without the help of forward Andrew Wiggins who is expected to miss another game according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The game against the Raptors will make it seven consecutive missed games for Wiggins since going down with an adductor strain in early December. The good news is that, despite being ruled out for Sunday, Wiggins seems to be trending in the right direction as he was cleared to practice with the team on Thursday, signaling a return to the court may be coming sooner rather than later.

In 22 games this season, Wiggins is averaging 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting a career-high 45% from the three-point line on 6.8 attempts per game. As the Warriors’ best perimeter defender, he is often tasked with defending the opposing team’s best player — an aspect of the team’s defense that has been greatly missed over these past few games.

Also mentioned in Slater’s tweet is the likely return of Draymond Green, who missed Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a right quad contusion. Klay Thompson is also likely to play on Sunday as the Warriors continue to search for answers to their road woes without superstar point guard Stephen Curry.

