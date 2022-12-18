How to watch Warriors at Raptors

The Golden State Warriors will head north of the border to play against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. The game will be played at 3:00PM PT in Toronto and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State has yet to win a game midway through their six-game road trip. They last played on Friday, in a 118-106 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. Toronto, meanwhile, is going through a losing streak of their own. They have lost their last four games including a buzzer-beating Friday night home loss to the Brooklyn Nets, 119-116.

The Warriors and Raptors split the season series after playing each other two times last year. Their most recent matchup was played on Dec. 18, 2021 and resulted in a 119-100, Warriors defeat.

The Dubs performed admirably in their first game without point guard Stephen Curry. Although scoring was hard to come by at times, the Warriors’ mix of veteran and young players gave their best effort against a talented 76ers team.

Tonight, the Warriors will hope they can channel that effort into results as they play a 13-16 Raptors team that holds the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Although they will be without fellow Canadian Andrew Wiggins for this game, expect Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to suit up and provide some stability to the starting lineup.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Raptors: Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, Juancho Hernangomez, Pascal Siakam, Christian Koloko

Regular Season Game #31

Who: Golden State Warriors (14 - 16) at Toronto Raptors (13 - 16)

When: 3:00 p.m. PT

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)