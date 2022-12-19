Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors ended their three-game losing streak in convincing fashion Sunday night, as they beat the Toronto Raptors, 126-110. This was the first win of their six-game road trip, and it was highlighted by point guard Jordan Poole who had himself a night — leading the team with a career high 43-points. After the game, he talked about how it feels to finally surpass the 40-point threshold as well as mention the Warriors’ unique road record outside of the United States.

JP discusses scoring 40 points for the first time in his career pic.twitter.com/hHbYlJzrUj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 19, 2022

Undefeated on foreign ground



Warriors Postgame Live is airing now on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming here: https://t.co/kCqfKOmLMq pic.twitter.com/Dv9Mf3D1KS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 19, 2022

Poole playing at this level is critical to Golden State’s success in the absence of the injured Stephen Curry. Head coach Steve Kerr talked about the importance of Poole’s performance, referring to Sunday as one of the few best games of his young career.

Steve Kerr believes this is one of the best games of JP’s career pic.twitter.com/1KWHMdFtBV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 19, 2022

Besides Poole’s performance, Draymond Green also made a huge impact on the night after returning from his one game absence due to a right quad contusion. Green set the tone right from the opening tip by hitting three consecutive three-pointers. This allowed the rest of the team to settle in offensively, while he continued to keep them steady on the defensive end. Green finished the night with 17 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in 37 minutes of play.

“It’s been a while since I made three straight threes” pic.twitter.com/QjyhNJwNfk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 19, 2022

Draymond Green hadn't had a game with 3 made threes since May, 2021



He made 3 threes in the first 3 possessions of the game today. — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) December 18, 2022

Golden State now gets a day of rest before completing their road trip with one final back-to-back in New York.

