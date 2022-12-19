 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 12/19/22: Jordan Poole scores career-high 43 points in road win vs. Raptors

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors ended their three-game losing streak in convincing fashion Sunday night, as they beat the Toronto Raptors, 126-110. This was the first win of their six-game road trip, and it was highlighted by point guard Jordan Poole who had himself a night — leading the team with a career high 43-points. After the game, he talked about how it feels to finally surpass the 40-point threshold as well as mention the Warriors’ unique road record outside of the United States.

Poole playing at this level is critical to Golden State’s success in the absence of the injured Stephen Curry. Head coach Steve Kerr talked about the importance of Poole’s performance, referring to Sunday as one of the few best games of his young career.

Besides Poole’s performance, Draymond Green also made a huge impact on the night after returning from his one game absence due to a right quad contusion. Green set the tone right from the opening tip by hitting three consecutive three-pointers. This allowed the rest of the team to settle in offensively, while he continued to keep them steady on the defensive end. Green finished the night with 17 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in 37 minutes of play.

Golden State now gets a day of rest before completing their road trip with one final back-to-back in New York.

