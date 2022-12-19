The New York Knicks have won seven straight games. Andrew Wiggins has missed seven straight games. At least one of those streaks will continue Tuesday night.

Andrew Wiggins remains out against the Knicks in NY tomorrow. Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson both listed as probable with left knee soreness. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 19, 2022

Wiggins hasn’t played since scoring 36 points against the Rockets December 3rd. At this point, it seems unlikely he’ll play on the Warriors road trip at all, with two games remaining Tuesday and Wednesday night. Perhaps he’ll play Wednesday, when sore-kneed Klay Thompson will almost certainly sit on the second night of the NYC back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Warriors are already without Steph Curry, which means the young guys will get tons of minutes. We kid. Wiggins’ absence means it’s time for Ty Jerome to cook, baby!

Jonathan Kuminga also has a sore knee, part of why he played just five minutes in the win against Toronto. In Wiggins’ place, expect to see the Michael Jordan of Delaware, Donte DiVincenzo, in the starting lineup.

In the spirit of completeness, Curry is out for a few weeks with a shoulder subluxation, Andre Iguodala remains out with what’s officially termed a hip injury, and power forward David West retired in August of 2018.