 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Andrew Wiggins remains out for Knicks game

Andrew Wiggins will miss his 8th straight game with an adductor strain. Looks like Jordan Poole will have to score 40 again.

By Sean Keane
/ new
Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors
Andrew Wiggins goes past Lauri Markkanen back when his legs worked.
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have won seven straight games. Andrew Wiggins has missed seven straight games. At least one of those streaks will continue Tuesday night.

Wiggins hasn’t played since scoring 36 points against the Rockets December 3rd. At this point, it seems unlikely he’ll play on the Warriors road trip at all, with two games remaining Tuesday and Wednesday night. Perhaps he’ll play Wednesday, when sore-kneed Klay Thompson will almost certainly sit on the second night of the NYC back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Warriors are already without Steph Curry, which means the young guys will get tons of minutes. We kid. Wiggins’ absence means it’s time for Ty Jerome to cook, baby!

Jonathan Kuminga also has a sore knee, part of why he played just five minutes in the win against Toronto. In Wiggins’ place, expect to see the Michael Jordan of Delaware, Donte DiVincenzo, in the starting lineup.

In the spirit of completeness, Curry is out for a few weeks with a shoulder subluxation, Andre Iguodala remains out with what’s officially termed a hip injury, and power forward David West retired in August of 2018.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind