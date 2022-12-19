Preview: Warriors visit Knicks in New York without Curry

The Golden State Warriors are clawing their way to back to .500, currently standing with a record of 15-16. They’re only 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the division lead though! To draw back even on the season, the Dubs will have to knock off an upstart New York Knicks team that is making noise in the East...and they’ll have to do it without Stephen Curry.

December 20th, 2022 | 4:30 PT

Watch: TNT, NBC Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Andrew Wiggins remains out against the Knicks in NY tomorrow. Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson both listed as probable with left knee soreness. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 19, 2022

The Knicks have won seven straight games, carrying a 17-13 record and the benefit of home court advantage into this contest. Jalen Brunson, the microwave-scoring guard New York took from Dallas in the offseason, has been combining with power forward Julius Randle to create a fearsome scoring duo.

Randle averages 22.5 PPG and Brunson is scoring 20.8 PPG, and they both looked great in the team’s last win over the Indiana Pacers. Brunson scored 30 points while Randle added 25 points and 14 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson & Julius Randle both nominated for NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week



Randle's 2nd nomination in a row



Per game during 2nd straight week Knicks go 3-0:



Brunson:

– 27.3 points

– 5.3 assists

– 66.7 3P%



Randle:

– 25 points

– 13 rebounds

– 4.7 assists pic.twitter.com/D0frqrw05I — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 19, 2022

Jalen Brunson worth every penny just for giving us a 4th quarter offense that isn’t “throw it to randle in the high post and pray” — yc (@yc) December 19, 2022

Golden State’s defense has been inconsistent this year, and downright terrible on the road. They rank second-to-last in the NBA in defensive rating on the road at 118.2, only above the San Antonio Spurs. If the defending champs let the Knicks get going in front of their raucous home crowd, that could spell trouble.

Then again, if the Warriors get going, can anyone on the Knicks stop Jordan Poole? In Steph Curry’s absence, Poole went off for a career high 43 points in Golden State’s win over the Toronto Raptors.

Poole: "It was cool to get over 40... But more importantly, it feels really good to get a road win. We haven’t been particularly the best on the road so far, so hopefully this gives us a push to get it going.” — C.J. Holmes (@CjHolmes22) December 19, 2022

The Warriors will need as much firepower as Poole can provide in the absence of Curry and All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins.

