Preview: Warriors visit Knicks in New York without Curry

Can Golden State put an end to New York’s hot streak?

By Daniel Hardee
New York Knicks v Golden State Warriors Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are clawing their way to back to .500, currently standing with a record of 15-16. They’re only 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the division lead though! To draw back even on the season, the Dubs will have to knock off an upstart New York Knicks team that is making noise in the East...and they’ll have to do it without Stephen Curry.

Golden State Warriors @ New York Knicks

December 20th, 2022 | 4:30 PT

Watch: TNT, NBC Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

The Knicks have won seven straight games, carrying a 17-13 record and the benefit of home court advantage into this contest. Jalen Brunson, the microwave-scoring guard New York took from Dallas in the offseason, has been combining with power forward Julius Randle to create a fearsome scoring duo.

Randle averages 22.5 PPG and Brunson is scoring 20.8 PPG, and they both looked great in the team’s last win over the Indiana Pacers. Brunson scored 30 points while Randle added 25 points and 14 rebounds.

Golden State’s defense has been inconsistent this year, and downright terrible on the road. They rank second-to-last in the NBA in defensive rating on the road at 118.2, only above the San Antonio Spurs. If the defending champs let the Knicks get going in front of their raucous home crowd, that could spell trouble.

Then again, if the Warriors get going, can anyone on the Knicks stop Jordan Poole? In Steph Curry’s absence, Poole went off for a career high 43 points in Golden State’s win over the Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors will need as much firepower as Poole can provide in the absence of Curry and All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins.

Poll

Who ya got, Warriors or Knicks?

view results
  • 25%
    Knicks, it might be mad freezing outside son but these Knickerbockers are HOT
    (7 votes)
  • 75%
    Warriors, they’ve finally figured out their road mojo
    (21 votes)
28 votes total Vote Now

