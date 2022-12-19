Podcast: Raptors recap and Knicks preview

The Golden State Warriors finally brushed off the road rust and had one of their most impressive wins of the season on Sunday, beating the Toronto Raptors despite the absences of Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Jordan Poole stepped up in a big way, and the Dubs will need that to continue if they are to keep winning games with Curry out.

Now they have an ultra tough road back-to-back to finish their season-long six-game road trip. On Tuesday they visit the New York Knicks, and on Wednesday it’s the Brooklyn Nets. Curry remains out, and Wiggins will miss at least the first of the two games. Klay Thompson will, presumably, sit for the second game, as he’s done on all back-to-backs so far this season.

That puts pressure on Poole, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney, as well as the role players who have really been showing up lately: Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green.

It had been a while since I’d podcasted about the Dubs, so I decided to record an episode discussing Sunday’s blowout win, previewing the New York doubleheader, and then talking about what’s next: an eight-game homestand stretching from Christmas day until mid-January.

As always, you can listen to the podcast on Spotify, iTunes, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also stream directly from the embedded podcast player below. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss any episodes of the Golden State of Mind podcast.

Thanks for listening, Dub Nation!