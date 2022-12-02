Good Morning Dub Nation,
Lost in the shuffle of yet another perfectly normal Thursday night on NBA twitter was the league handing out a $25,000 fine to Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green. Below is the statement released by the league.
NEW YORK – Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
The incident occurred with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 116-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 29 at American Airlines Center.
As for the incident itself, here is the clip of Green’s interaction with the fan in Dallas.
Don't mess with Draymond Green #DubNation pic.twitter.com/vambGh7GtE— ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) November 30, 2022
Although Green’s antics on the court always seems to get him in trouble with the league, these same antics are what lights the emotional torch of Golden State’s fiery leader. The Warriors are at their best when Green plays with controlled passion and energy as it spreads throughout the rest of the team.
Nah look at Dray laughing at Gobert on the ground! pic.twitter.com/jnTyqNciyq— ²³ (@PlayoffDraymond) November 27, 2022
The edge Green displays shows he’s at least somewhat over the offseason drama which held him back from playing the way he knows best. The results have proved this as he has been critical to the revamped second unit over the last week and will hopefully continue that for the upcoming games.
In addition to his fine on Thursday, Green was given a technical for excessive celebration off the bench during last Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. To show solidarity with his teammate, Stephen Curry dramatically celebrated on the next Donte DiVincenzo score, earning himself a technical as well. Although the play may have placed the Dubs on the refs’ bad side, it did make for a fun post by Curry. Stay out of trouble Dub Nation and enjoy your weekend!
I’ll take the fine! Good win Dubs! pic.twitter.com/dKAYlARGDk— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 28, 2022
