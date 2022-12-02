During Tuesday’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors All-Star forward got into a bit of trash talking with a Mavs fan sitting near the court. It went mostly unnoticed by fans until Thursday, when the NBA announced that Green had been fined $25,000 for “directing obscene language toward a fan.”

Not surprisingly, this didn’t sit incredibly well with Dray. He took to social media late Thursday night/Friday morning to point out that the fan was yelling obscene language at him first, and he was merely responding.

In a fun twist, it seems that the fan agrees. On Thursday, a Mavs fan took to social media claiming to be the fan involved. The fan, Alykhan Rehmatullah, said the fine “shouldn’t be like that,” and that the two “were just having fun.”

Now for the kicker: Rehmatullah offered to match Green’s $25,000 fine with a donation of the same amount to Dray’s favorite charity, or to the league’s own NBA Cares program.

@Money23Green I’m the guy you yelled at. Shouldn’t be like that, we were just having fun.



I’ll match the $25k to your favorite charity, or @nbacares, your call lmk! https://t.co/EdAUH3h51z — Alykhan Rehmatullah (@AlykhanR) December 2, 2022

According to his Twitter bio, Rehmatullah is the co-founder and CEO of Altru Labs, a mobile video platform that was recently acquired for, according to a report, around $60 million. That would certainly support Rehmatullah’s story, as he would be financially able to sit in a seat where he could get in an argument with an NBA player, and make a sizable donation.

No word yet on if the offer has made it’s way back to Green, but this is a pretty great story.