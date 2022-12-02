How to watch Warriors vs. Bulls

The Golden State Warriors will face off against the Chicago Bulls tonight. The game will be played at 7PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State comes into this game looking to avoid a two-game losing streak after their 116-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Chicago finds themselves in a similar situation after they lost to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday by a score of 132-113.

The Warriors and Bulls played each other two times last season. Golden State won both of those games and currently holds a 10-game winning streak against Chicago. Their most recent game took place on Jan. 14, 2022 – a game the Warriors won, 138-96.

Despite a disappointing loss to the Mavericks, the Warriors had a few bright spots – specifically the performance of their second unit. Aside from Stephen Curry who led the team with 32 points, the starters plus sixth-man Jordan Poole struggled to score throughout the game. The bench unit held their own and were a big reason why the game was close towards the end.

Jonathan Kuminga played the best game of his career according to head coach Steve Kerr. Kuminga played his role to perfection – focusing on defense, rebounding, and making the proper reads for easy buckets on offense.,

Tonight, the Warriors will have their 10-1 record at the Chase Center tested against the Bulls. Although Chicago has struggled this season, their roster is still loaded with talented players who should make for a challenging matchup against the Warriors.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

Regular Season Game #23

Who: Golden State Warriors (11 - 11) vs. Chicago Bulls (9 - 12)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)