The Golden State Warriors are getting ready to kick off a three-game homestand, and it all starts with a nationally televised game on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls. James Wiseman remains in the G League, so don’t expect to see him, but most of the other Warriors will be available.

Here’s the latest injury report.

Warriors

Out — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management)

Do you really need me to explain this one for the millionth time? The Warriors did provide a recent update on Iguodala, tough. He’s practicing, but not scrimmaging, and they’re still a ways away from welcoming him back into the fold.

The Dubs intend on having Iguodala be a key part of this team. Just not anytime soon.

Bulls

Out — Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery)

The Bulls have had a disappointing season, and it’s largely due to Ball, their starting point guard and a high-level two-way player, not having played a game yet. Ball had a torn meniscus — the same injury that sidelined Wiseman his rookie year — in April. His body didn’t respond well to the first surgery, and he had a second one in September. He’s now in danger of missing the entire season, which would be quite a bummer.

Out — Marko Simonovic (G League assignment)

Simonović was the Bulls second-round pick in 2021, taken No. 44 overall ... the same spot that the Warriors drafted Ryan Rollins in this year. He’s only appeared in one game this season, and 10 in his career.

Out — Kostas Antetokounmpo (G League — two-way contract)

Kostas is one of four Antetokounmpos playing under the NBA umbrella, as all of the brothers are currently employed by the league in some form or fashion: Giannis and Thanasis with the Milwaukee Bucks, and Alex with the G League’s Wisconsin Herd (the Bucks’ affiliate).

He’s played sparingly since joining the NBA during the 2019-20 season, and hasn’t played yet this year.

Out — Malcolm Hill (G League — two-way contract)

Hill has played in three games this year, but registered just one minute and eight seconds of playing time.

Probable — Alex Caruso (right ankle sprain)

Caruso rose to fame while playing with the Los Angeles Lakers, when fans fell in love with the dichotomy of his slam dunk contest athleticism and substitute science teacher aesthetics. But along the way he turned into a super solid player. He comes off the bench for Chicago, and is averaging 5.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, while shooting 38.5% on threes and playing stellar defense. He hasn’t missed any time with his current ankle sprain, and the Bulls are hoping it stays that way.