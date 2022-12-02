Jordan Poole scores 30 in Warriors 119-111 victory over Bulls

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry dealt with foul trouble all night on Friday against the Chicago Bulls, but the Dubs overcame it and secured a 119-111 win. While Golden State has yet to escape road woes, Golden State is now 10-1 at the Chase Center this season.

The Warriors rotation was upended in the first quarter when both Curry and Andrew Wiggins picked up a pair of early fouls. In his postgame press conference, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, “It never felt like we were in control and really playing with a purpose.” Beyond the fouls, the Dubs committed several turnovers and seemed out of sorts.

Despite the struggles, Golden State led 35-33 at the end of the first quarter almost entirely thanks to Jordan Poole. The sixth man caught fire from three, knocking down four of his first five attempts from deep and scored 14 points with a pair of assists in the quarter.

The Warriors continued looking lackadaisical through the rest of the game, and yet, the Bulls never led after the halfway point in the first quarter. I imagine Bulls fans have already given up on this season, but seeing them unable to even get a lead against a Dubs team that was called for 19 turnovers and eight traveling violations is a strong indictment of their prospects.

Poole led the Warriors in scoring with 30 points on 11-for-18 shooting from the field (7-for-13 from three), but Draymond Green was Golden State’s star of the night. He finished a rebound shy of a triple-double with 13 points, 9 boards, 10 assists, a pair of blocks, and a game-high +20 plus/minus. Green is doing everything he can early in the season to earn a max contract extension.

Klay Thompson struggled from three, finishing 3-for-13, but he was excellent inside the arc and was key to helping the Warriors offense find a flow. Thompson recorded 26 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists. Curry finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and 6 turnovers.

Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Zach LaVine added 21 points on 8-for-18 shooting.

The Warriors are back in action at the Chase Center tomorrow against the Houston Rockets at 5:30 PM Pacific. Golden State will almost certainly sit Thompson, but other veterans like Green and Curry could receive a day off as well.