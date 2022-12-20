Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors longest road trip of the season approaches its end in the next two days with a pair of back-to-back games against the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. The Warriors are 1-3 during this road trip, and in general, they have struggled to find any consistency in games away from the Chase Center this entire season.

Although consistency has been hard to find for a Warriors team fluctuating around the .500 mark, one player who has been consistent this season is Golden State center Kevon Looney. He is the team’s stabilizing force, appearing in 163 consecutive games for the Dubs while thriving on the court with career-high averages in points, rebounds, assists, and minutes played. Our very own Brady Klopfer put it best in his Player Grades article for the Warriors’ game against the Toronto Raptors.

28 minutes, 11 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 3 fouls, 4-for-7 shooting, 3-for-3 free throws, 66.1% TS, +12 Another double-double for Looney! He’s playing perhaps the best basketball of his life, and he’s doing it in every phase. He’s scoring more than ever before, rebounding like a beast, defending very, and passing the ball exceptionally well. Just a joy to watch. Grade: A Post-game bonus: Led the team in rebounds.

Meanwhile, NBC Sports Bay Area has an article highlighting Looney as he explains his role as the bridge between the veteran players and the young core.

Loon explains that part of his role is to teach the winning culture to the younger players pic.twitter.com/IxOuTfHR3C — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 19, 2022

Finally, Looney did an interview with 95.7 The Game on Monday where he discussed a variety of topics including what the Warriors will need to do if they want to survive these next few weeks without Stephen Curry.

Via 95.7 The Game:

Looney said the Warriors have the ability to withstand losing Curry for a few weeks, as expected. “It’s a tough task,” Looney said. “Once we get Wiggs back and we got Draymond back (Sunday) night, it made a big difference. It’s gonna be tough for us, but we have enough talent to hold the ship down til he gets back.” Looney also discussed Jordan Poole’s 43-point explosion Sunday, in Curry’s second game away from the team since the injury. As a starter the past eight games, Poole is averaging 26.3 points per contest. “(Poole) kinda knows what time it is,” Looney said. “We all talk amongst each other how everybody has to step up . Steph has big shoes to fill. No one guy can fill his spot. We all gotta do a group effort. But he knows when Steph is out, he has to take more lead, gotta control the game more and be more poised. I think he’s been doing a great job of that the past few games.”

