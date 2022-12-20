How to watch Warriors at Knicks

The Golden State Warriors will play their second to last game of this six-game road trip as they tip-off against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. The game will be played at 4:30 PM PT in New York City and can be watched on TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors come into tonight’s game hoping to ride the momentum of their latest 126-110 win against the Toronto Raptors. The Knicks, meanwhile, have been on fire and are on a seven-game winning streak, after beating the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, 109-106.

The last time Golden State and New York played in Madison Square Garden was on Nov. 18, 2022 — a game which resulted in a 111-101, Warriors victory. This was also the day Stephen Curry surpassed Ray Allen for the all-time record in career made three-pointers.

Tonight’s game will look much different, however, as Curry remains sidelined for a few more weeks with a shoulder injury. Adding to their injury woes, the team will continue to be without forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor strain) as well as forward JaMychal Green (health and safety protocols) and guard Donte DiVincenzo (non-COVID illness).

Warriors’ injury report for tonight against the Knicks:



Donte DiVincenzo - out, non-covid illness

JaMychal Green - out, health and safety protocols

Jonathan Kuminga - probable, left knee soreness



Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins remain out. Klay Thompson upgraded to available. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) December 20, 2022

DiVincenzo’s absence will play a big factor in this one as he has energized the team with his affinity for making hustle plays on the court since being inserted into the starting lineup. The young core of Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, and Moses Moody will have to pick up more role-playing responsibilities but look for Jordan Poole — who scored a career-high 43 points against the Raptors — to do a lot of the heavy lifting once again in this one.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Ty Jerome, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Regular Season Game #32

Who: Golden State Warriors (15 - 16) at New York Knicks (17 - 13)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

TV: TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)