In the Warriors’ win over the Raptors on Sunday, Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green were sick, bro. Tuesday night in New York, they’re just two sick bros.

JaMychal Green is also unlikely to play tonight for the Warriors with a non-COVID illness, I’m told. Donte DiVincenzo already listed as doubtful with the same. Thinning rotation. Could open extra opportunity for Moody and Wiseman. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 20, 2022

DiVincenzo and Green join Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and in theory, Andre Iguodala on the injured/sick list. Green had a great game against the Toronto Raptors, scoring a season-high 15 points for the second time in three games, and grabbing seven boards. DiVincenzo had started the last three Warriors games, first in place of Klay Thompson and then filling in for Steph Curry.

Without these two reserves, this could be a game where Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody get plenty of minutes. Kuminga seemed to be limited by a sore knee in Toronto, and sat for the second half. But with four rotation players out - Klay Thompson is on the injury report, but should play - Steve Kerr has little choice but to rely on his 20-year-olds. We might even see James Wiseman catch a few lobs. Or at least have a few lobs bounce off his hands.

The Knicks have won seven in a row, including a three-game road sweep in Chicago and Indiana. But the upside of the Warriors youngsters scrambling for minutes is that Coach Tom Thibodeau won’t have much game tape on them! (Confidential to Thibs: Wiseman is going to run to the rim.)

The Warriors’ secret weapon? Ty Jerome, who grew up in New York City and started playing in the Garden when he was five years old. He’s not going to be intimidated by Spike Lee or John McEnroe or the history of the building. He might be intimidated by Mitchell Robinson’s shot-blocking, however.

The remaining Warriors tip off at 4:30 on TNT. This is why you get a flu shot!