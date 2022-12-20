Shorthanded Warriors embarrass themselves defensively in blowout 132-94 loss to Knicks

After a promising performance against the Raptors on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors returned to their abysmal road ways on Tuesday night. Facing off against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden, the shorthanded Dubs looked like one of the worst teams in the league. The Knicks ultimately won 132-94.

With Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Donte DiVincenzo, and JaMychal Green all out for the game, head coach Steve Kerr gave youngsters like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman a more pronounced opportunity in the rotation. Moody received an opportunity in the starting lineup in place of the injured Wiggins.

Jordan Poole led the Warriors in scoring with 26 points, but left a lot to be desired in all other aspects of the game. Poole recorded just 2 rebounds and 1 assist in 29 minutes of action alongside minimal defensive contributions. The Knicks attacked Klay Thompson defensively, going at him in isolation throughout the game, and he only managed 11 points on the other side of the court. Kevon Looney and Draymond Green were fine, but the Warriors needed a herculean effort from the team’s defensive anchors.

Moody, Kuminga, and Ty Jerome also racked up double-digit scoring, but this game lacked a bright spot. The youngsters happened to score some points, but this was not a point in favor of them getting more pronounced roles. At the same time, putting the loss solely on the youngsters ignores the Knicks complete domination from start to finish.

Despite some pronounced garbage-time minutes, Wiseman finished with just 6 points, 1 rebound, and a -29 plus/minus (the worst mark in the game). As with the other prospects, it’s unfair to Wiseman to blame the loss on him, but he did not make a strong case for more playing time.

The Warriors will be back in action tomorrow night against the Brooklyn Nets and old friend Kevin Durant... So at least it won’t be as embarrassing if the Dubs give up 132 points again.