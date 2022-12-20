Steph Curry may be out till after the New Year

During the Golden State Warriors’ game against the New York Knicks, TNT had Steph Curry on to provide a bit of insight behind his injury recovery timeline.

Curry was candid about his rehab process, indicating that he may not be able to see time back on the floor till the calendar changes from 2022 to 2023:

Steph Curry on TNT discussing his rehab:



"I’m still in the early healing process. I’m nowhere near picking up a basketball yet. It’ll be a few weeks. I think maybe til the new year and I’ll start to key in on a timeline after that." — Alex Espinoza IV (@AlexEspinozaIV) December 21, 2022

It’s hard to pinpoint an exact date or date range, but judging from Curry’s comments above, a safe guess would be that Curry will return somewhere between the first week of January, in the middle of a four-game homestand.

If not during that homestand, it’s probably safer to bet that Curry will go with the Warriors on their first road trip of 2023 that starts on January 13 and ends on January 20. Curry will get reevaluated when they get home from their New York back-to-back against the Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets.

In addition to Curry, the Warriors are still without Andrew Wiggins, who may return once they get back to the Bay Area. They were also without Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green against the Knicks due to non-COVID illnesses, so those absences may be temporary.

Still, the 132-94 pounding the Knicks inflicted on them is the latest example of a team struggling to find depth, consistency, and rhythm. Their troubles on the road persist, and unfortunate injury/health luck isn’t helping them in the slightest bit.