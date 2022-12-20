Podcast: Warriors vs. Knicks

Well, the Golden State Warriors did the predictable thing and got blown out by the New York Knicks on Tuesday night on national TV, losing 132-94 in a game that might not have even been that close.

The Dubs were without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, who remain sidelined with injuries, and also without Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green, who were sick. And that led to a result that we all saw coming a mile away, and hopefully you didn’t waste a few hours of your life watching.

If you did, and want someone to commiserate with, this podcast is for you. If you didn’t, and just want to know exactly how bad the game is, this podcast is also for you.

Here are the final stats from the game.

Jordan Poole: 26 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, -27

Jonathan Kuminga: 13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, -23

Klay Thompson: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, -28

Moses Moody: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, -17

Ty Jerome: 11 points, 3 assists, 0 +/-

Draymond Green: 7 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, -14

Anthony Lamb: 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, -12

James Wiseman: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks, -29

Patrick Baldwin Jr.: 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, -13

Kevon Looney: 2 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, -14

Ryan Rollins: 0 points, -13