Just when the Golden State Warriors looked like they finally turned the corner on this six-game road trip, they suffered a 132-94 blowout loss against the New York Knicks. The Warriors were completely outmatched Tuesday night, as the Knicks – who extended their winning streak to eight-straight games – dominated them on both sides of the floor.

The Warriors went into this game even more shorthanded than usual as Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green were ruled out earlier in the day. They were added to a list of inactives which already included Andrew Wiggins as well as Stephen Curry – who revealed during the game that he may be out until after the New Year.

That being said, the game was never really close and was basically out of reach by midway through the third quarter. At this point, Golden State pulled their usual high-minute veteran players in favor of giving the young core more playing time. Here’s what head coach Steve Kerr had to say about his young players’ performances.

Steve Kerr talks about the "tough situation" that the Warriors' young players are in right now pic.twitter.com/xPJNN2EcI6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 21, 2022

Former second-overall pick James Wiseman was among those that stood out the most, and not in a good way, as he finished the game a team-worst minus-29 with 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks in 22 minutes of play. It has understandably been a rough start to his NBA career in Golden State. Although his performance was not the sole reason the team lost last night’s game, his struggles against the Knicks’ back-up centers highlighted why Wiseman still needs significantly more time to develop – something many are questioning if it is worth the wait for a team with championship aspirations.

iHART RUN THAT ISH pic.twitter.com/7uBj5BbnUY — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) December 21, 2022

Given that tonight’s game will be a second night of a back-to-back, Kerr also announced that Klay Thompson will be ruled out against the Brooklyn Nets.

No Klay Thompson tomorrow against the Nets and very likely no Andrew Wiggins. It seems Wiggins is aiming for start of the next homestand on Christmas. Here is Kerr on it. pic.twitter.com/ACv6Y765Zj — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 21, 2022

Severely shorthanded once again, Golden State will have to dig deep if they want to finish this road trip on a high note as they take on a 19-12 Brooklyn team led by MVP candidate and former Warrior, Kevin Durant.

