 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 12/21/22: The two timelines plan gets hit with reality check in blowout loss vs. Knicks

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web.

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Golden State Warriors v New York Knicks Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

Just when the Golden State Warriors looked like they finally turned the corner on this six-game road trip, they suffered a 132-94 blowout loss against the New York Knicks. The Warriors were completely outmatched Tuesday night, as the Knicks – who extended their winning streak to eight-straight games – dominated them on both sides of the floor.

The Warriors went into this game even more shorthanded than usual as Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green were ruled out earlier in the day. They were added to a list of inactives which already included Andrew Wiggins as well as Stephen Curry – who revealed during the game that he may be out until after the New Year.

That being said, the game was never really close and was basically out of reach by midway through the third quarter. At this point, Golden State pulled their usual high-minute veteran players in favor of giving the young core more playing time. Here’s what head coach Steve Kerr had to say about his young players’ performances.

Former second-overall pick James Wiseman was among those that stood out the most, and not in a good way, as he finished the game a team-worst minus-29 with 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks in 22 minutes of play. It has understandably been a rough start to his NBA career in Golden State. Although his performance was not the sole reason the team lost last night’s game, his struggles against the Knicks’ back-up centers highlighted why Wiseman still needs significantly more time to develop – something many are questioning if it is worth the wait for a team with championship aspirations.

Given that tonight’s game will be a second night of a back-to-back, Kerr also announced that Klay Thompson will be ruled out against the Brooklyn Nets.

Severely shorthanded once again, Golden State will have to dig deep if they want to finish this road trip on a high note as they take on a 19-12 Brooklyn team led by MVP candidate and former Warrior, Kevin Durant.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News:

NBA News:

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind