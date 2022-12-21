How to watch Warriors at Nets

The Golden State Warriors will play against the Brooklyn Nets in the final game of their two-week road trip. The game will be played at 4:30 PM PT in Brooklyn and can be watched on NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Last night’s game was a disappointment for Golden State as the team was dominated by a score of 132-94 against a red-hot New York Knicks team. Meanwhile, Brooklyn is on a bit of a run themselves, winning six straight-games including their latest one against the Detroit Pistons, 124-121.

Golden State will play against Brooklyn for the fifth time since 2019. The Dubs are 2-3 against the Nets in that timeframe with their latest matchup resulting in a 110-106 victory on Jan. 29, 2022.

Tonight’s game represents the final boss stage of this horrendously bad six-game road trip for the Warriors in which the team is 1-4. The basketball gods have cranked the difficulty to its max as they face a scorching Nets team on two full days of rest, led by MVP candidate and former Warrior Kevin Durant. Adding to the challenge is the fact that Golden State is playing the second night of a back-to-back while missing their hall of fame point guard, two All-Star wings, and several veteran depth players.

Warriors officially without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green tonight at Nets. James Wiseman questionable with a left thumb sprain. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 21, 2022

This one may get out of hand quickly for the Warriors, but let’s hope they play hard and with some pride as they attempt to finish this road trip on a high note.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Ty Jerome, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Nets: Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton

Regular Season Game #33

Who: Golden State Warriors (15 - 17) at Brooklyn Nets (19 - 12)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)