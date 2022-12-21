Warriors shock nobody in Brooklyn, lose to Kevin Durant’s Nets 143-113

The Golden State Warriors played a basketball game on Wednesday night. We cover the Warriors because they play in the NBA, but they sure did not look like an NBA team against the Brooklyn Nets. The Dubs have the excuse of injuries and a back-to-back, but nevertheless, they played Kevin Durant and the Nets, losing 143-113.

Honestly, watching this game reminded me of how lucky I am that I haven’t had to sit through back-to-back Warriors tanking seasons since prior to the Mark Jackson era. Does that excuse the situation the Warriors have put themselves into? No. But it’s a dark day in Bay Area sports so I’m trying to think about Steph Curry’s tears after winning the NBA Finals last season. Fandom has good days and ugly ones. Enjoy the good ones as much as you can because a day like today is always right around the corner.

The Warriors trailed 91-51 at the half, surrendering the most points in the first half in franchise history. This All-Star Game exhibition quality defense continued for 24 more minutes of regulation. Moses Moody, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and James Wiseman each had some highlight moments in the second half, helping the Dubs cut the lead to 25 at one point in the fourth quarter (what an indictment it is that that’s a positive). But it’s hard to put any more value Wednesday’s performance than any run-of-the-mill G-League game.

Wiseman was 12-for-14 from the field with a career-high 30 points in nearly 28 minutes of action (he also had 6 rebounds), and was one of the few Dubs with a plus/minus better than -20. It was still -12. Baldwin caught fire from deep, making his first five attempts, finishing with 17 points in 23 minutes. Moody scored 17 on 7-for-11 shooting from the field.

The Dubs few available veterans left a lot to be desired. Draymond Green seemed to mail it in early. Jordan Poole finished 4-for-17 from the field. Even Kevon Looney picked up three fouls in the first half. Granted, the Warriors rotation was comprised of that trio and ostensibly minor-league NBA talent.

Every Nets starter (and four more players off the bench) scored double-digit points, led by former Warriors star Kevin Durant. Durant racked up 23 points alongside 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals in just 29 minutes of action.

Now, the Dubs will have three days off before starting an eight-game homestand on Christmas Day. They will face the Memphis Grizzlies on national television, with the opening tip-off scheduled for 5:00 PM Pacific.