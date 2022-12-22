Good Morning Dub Nation,

A bad day in Bay Area sports was made even worse last night, after the Golden State Warriors got absolutely obliterated by the Brooklyn Nets, 143-113. Believe it or not, the fact that the final score was within 30 points was actually an improvement in this one, as the Warriors were down by 40 points at halftime.

Steve Kerr: “Bad road trip. We are 15-18. We’re a below .500 team. Gotta figure out a way to reverse that.” pic.twitter.com/FdgK0TZH7O — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 22, 2022

As Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, the team kept turning the ball over and could not find any rhythm on offense early, while their defense had no answer for Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant.

I think the dudes at Rucker Park put up more resistance than this lmao. KD just toying with the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/G4EMowfMrn — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 22, 2022

Shorthanded once again with several key players ruled out before the game, Jordan Poole was expected to do most of the heavy lifting on offense. Poole finished the night with 13 points in 26 minutes on 4-of-17 shooting from the field. He was the focus of Brooklyn’s defensive gameplan – something Kerr says Poole will have to get used to in the absence of Stephen Curry.

Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole (4/17 FG, 7 turnovers tonight): “Really proud of his development. But the development continues. Part of that development is being guarded by the best guy. When Steph is out, Ben Simmons will be guarding Jordan. The defensive gameplan will be on (him)” pic.twitter.com/Xg7SDPFSCd — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 22, 2022

On the positive side, the blowout allowed the Warriors to play their young core more minutes again. James Wiseman bounced back nicely from Tuesday’s disappointing performance as he led the team in scoring with a career-high 30 points and six rebounds on 12-of-14 shooting from the field.

Given the score and the low sense of urgency from both teams, the results should be taken with a grain of salt, but nevertheless, it’s a step in the right direction for the young center’s confidence.

James Wiseman discusses tonight's game and his development pic.twitter.com/hqNq5GAYs2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 22, 2022

Steve Kerr talks about James Wiseman's 30-point performance tonight pic.twitter.com/IBuwIJLMCk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 22, 2022

In the end, the Warriors finished their six-game road trip with a record of 1-5. They now get a long rest before beginning an eight-game home-stand starting with a Christmas Day matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News: