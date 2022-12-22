 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 12/22/22: Warriors end their road trip with a record of 1-5 after consecutive blowouts in New York

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Good Morning Dub Nation,

A bad day in Bay Area sports was made even worse last night, after the Golden State Warriors got absolutely obliterated by the Brooklyn Nets, 143-113. Believe it or not, the fact that the final score was within 30 points was actually an improvement in this one, as the Warriors were down by 40 points at halftime.

As Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, the team kept turning the ball over and could not find any rhythm on offense early, while their defense had no answer for Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant.

Shorthanded once again with several key players ruled out before the game, Jordan Poole was expected to do most of the heavy lifting on offense. Poole finished the night with 13 points in 26 minutes on 4-of-17 shooting from the field. He was the focus of Brooklyn’s defensive gameplan – something Kerr says Poole will have to get used to in the absence of Stephen Curry.

On the positive side, the blowout allowed the Warriors to play their young core more minutes again. James Wiseman bounced back nicely from Tuesday’s disappointing performance as he led the team in scoring with a career-high 30 points and six rebounds on 12-of-14 shooting from the field.

Given the score and the low sense of urgency from both teams, the results should be taken with a grain of salt, but nevertheless, it’s a step in the right direction for the young center’s confidence.

In the end, the Warriors finished their six-game road trip with a record of 1-5. They now get a long rest before beginning an eight-game home-stand starting with a Christmas Day matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News:

NBA News:

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind