After going 1-5 during their recent six-game road trip, the Golden State Warriors have a record of 15-18 and currently place eleventh in the Western Conference standings. The nature in which they have lost these games have many in the fanbase imploring the front office to make any type of move that would benefit the team this season. Before the Brooklyn Nets game on Wednesday, Warriors general Manager Bob Myers discussed his views on a potential trade deadline move in an interview with 95.7 The Game.

Last season, many fans clamored for Myers and the front office to get frontcourt help at the trade deadline, but the Warriors kept their team intact, weathered some big injuries and made a successful title run. Myers said it’s still too early to determine whether the Warriors will make a move before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. “I’ve learned the answer to that question evolves throughout the season,” Myers said. “(We’ll take) as much time as we can take to evaluate that and get it right – because once you make a deal, it’s done and you can’t go back. ... “I think we – at some point soon, in the next however many few weeks – will have to decide what is the answer to that question, and what specifically is the answer to that question. I think right now, we can see we can play with a lot of the really good teams. But we’ve also lost to some teams that we think we could beat. Our record’s our record. That’s not something we expected it would be at this point in time.”

The upcoming eight-game homestand as well as the injury status of Stephen Curry will be a huge factor when deciding how the Warriors will approach the rest of this season. Although things seem bleak now, Golden State is still one of the better home teams in the league as evidenced by their 12-2 record while playing at the Chase Center. Adding to that, the starting five with Curry in the lineup is among the best in the NBA.

A successful homestand and positive news on the return of Curry may push the front office to go all-in on winning another championship this season. On the contrary, if their struggles persist and they fall too far in the standings, the team may be forced to make deals that would lessen their enormous luxury tax bill and invest in the long-term future.

One thing is clear, whether through trade, buy-out market, or some other signing, the Warriors need to make a move because what they have at the moment is not good enough to win a championship this season.

