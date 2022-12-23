Andrew Wiggins practiced on Friday

Andrew Wiggins is nearly back. And for Christmas, Santa just might bring the Golden State Warriors All-Star back into our lives.

According to teammate Draymond Green — who may or may not have been at liberty to share such information — Wiggins practiced with the Dubs on Friday.

Andrew Wiggins participated in Warriors practice today, per Draymond Green, who added with a smile that he didn’t know if he was supposed to share that info — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) December 23, 2022

Practicing on Friday means Wiggins, who is dealing with a right adductor strain, might return to the court on Sunday, when the Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas day.

What a treat that would be. Wiggins has been playing some of the best basketball of his life, averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting a career-best 45% from three-point range, and playing strong defense.

But he hasn’t played a December 3 victory over the Houston Rockets, when he had his best game of the year, scoring 36 points on 14-for-19 shooting. He’s missed nine consecutive games, which is five more than his previous high (talk about a durable player!). The Warriors have gone just 2-9 in his absence.

So needless to say, Wiggins’ return could go a long ways, especially for a team that is in need of some momentum. The Warriors having been missing other players lately — most notably Steph Curry — and just finished up a 1-5 road trip. They now have eight straight games at home, so hopefully they can find their rhythm at Chase Center.

Having Wiggins back will help in that mission, especially since he would likely draw the assignment of defending Ja Morant on Sunday.