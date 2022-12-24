 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steph Curry ‘making good progress’ after shoulder re-evaluation

Curry continues his recovery from a left shoulder subluxation suffered against the Indiana Pacers.

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new
Golden State Warriors v New York Knicks Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It’s been a little over a week since Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation. He was recently re-evaluated and the team announced on Sunday that he is making good progress.

Curry has missed the past four games since injuring his shoulder in their game against the Indiana Pacers last week. The Warriors are 1-3 in that span which includes two blowout losses against the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets.

Without Curry, Golden State’s offense has been in flux as they desperately search for ways to replace the 30 points per game he is averaging this season. Opposing teams have outscored the Warriors by a total of 64 points since the injury occurred, however the gap could be even bigger as most of Golden State’s scoring has come with games already out of reach.

The Warriors have a crucial eight-game homestand coming up starting with Sunday’s Christmas Day matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. They’ll need to find a way to tread water in Curry’s absence as they hope to remain competitive in the Western Conference standings.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind