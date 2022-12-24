Steph Curry ‘making good progress’ after shoulder re-evaluation

It’s been a little over a week since Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation. He was recently re-evaluated and the team announced on Sunday that he is making good progress.

Curry has missed the past four games since injuring his shoulder in their game against the Indiana Pacers last week. The Warriors are 1-3 in that span which includes two blowout losses against the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets.

Without Curry, Golden State’s offense has been in flux as they desperately search for ways to replace the 30 points per game he is averaging this season. Opposing teams have outscored the Warriors by a total of 64 points since the injury occurred, however the gap could be even bigger as most of Golden State’s scoring has come with games already out of reach.

The Warriors have a crucial eight-game homestand coming up starting with Sunday’s Christmas Day matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. They’ll need to find a way to tread water in Curry’s absence as they hope to remain competitive in the Western Conference standings.