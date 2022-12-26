 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dub Hub, Daily Warriors Links for 12/26/22: Klay Thompson and the Warriors clap back at the Grizzlies with some ‘good old-fashioned trash talking’

Rounding up all the Warriors and NBA news from around the web. 

By Ricko Mendoza
Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors celebrated their holiday weekend with a big Christmas Day home win against the Memphis Grizzlies, 123-109. The competitive disdain between these two teams has only intensified since last season’s Western Conference Semifinals and last night’s rematch did not disappoint.

The game had a playoff-like atmosphere from opening tip in which the Warriors responded with their best performance since the injury to Stephen Curry. The Warriors live for big games such as this one, and it helps that the Grizzlies provided them with extra motivation, specifically Klay Thompson who came in with an even bigger chip on his shoulder than usual.

The play resulted in a technical foul for taunting and was one of six technicals assessed to the Warriors on the night – a testament to how chippy things got as well as how quick the officials were to blow the whistle. Here’s the fallout from Thompson and Dillon Brooks following the game and during their postgame press conferences.

As for the game itself, Jordan Poole led the way on offense with 32 points on 11-of-25 shooting from the field. His night could have been even better, but he was ejected early in the fourth quarter after receiving his second technical foul of the game. Despite this, the impact he had on offense will be key for Golden State as they tread water without Curry.

This game was classic “Strength in Numbers” as Thompson chipped in with 24 points, Donte DiVincenzo scored 19 points, Draymond Green had a double-double with 13 rebounds and 13 assists, and several players off the bench contributed big minutes throughout the night.

Also noteworthy was how well the young core played, specifically James Wiseman. He was a force defensively, moving his feet to help his teammates when needed and using his massive size to contest shots at the rim. The work he put in at Santa Cruz is beginning to show and hopefully he will use this as the blueprint for how he can make a winning impact on the team going forward.

The win brings the Warriors to a record of 16-18 on the season, including 13-2 when playing at the Chase Center. This bodes well for Golden State as their next seven games will continue to be played at home, starting with Tuesday night’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

