Good Morning Dub Nation,

The Golden State Warriors celebrated their holiday weekend with a big Christmas Day home win against the Memphis Grizzlies, 123-109. The competitive disdain between these two teams has only intensified since last season’s Western Conference Semifinals and last night’s rematch did not disappoint.

The game had a playoff-like atmosphere from opening tip in which the Warriors responded with their best performance since the injury to Stephen Curry. The Warriors live for big games such as this one, and it helps that the Grizzlies provided them with extra motivation, specifically Klay Thompson who came in with an even bigger chip on his shoulder than usual.

Klay Thompson over Dillon Brooks.



pic.twitter.com/Nw0QnJw9OW — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 26, 2022

The play resulted in a technical foul for taunting and was one of six technicals assessed to the Warriors on the night – a testament to how chippy things got as well as how quick the officials were to blow the whistle. Here’s the fallout from Thompson and Dillon Brooks following the game and during their postgame press conferences.

"You can't talk dynasty when you haven't won before ... I thought that was premature talk."



—Klay after beating the Grizzlies on Christmas pic.twitter.com/mBR1Uq5h7I — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 26, 2022

Dillon Brooks on the Klay Thompson taunt:



“Refs let it happen. He was doing it all game then they want to catch the bad guy. That’s wack to me. F-cking up calls and putting the wrong guys at the free-throw line. It was a circus. Should have had different refs.” — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) December 26, 2022

Klay addresses the "good, old fashioned trash talking" with Dillon Brooks that led to his technical foul pic.twitter.com/J459x5acbA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 26, 2022

As for the game itself, Jordan Poole led the way on offense with 32 points on 11-of-25 shooting from the field. His night could have been even better, but he was ejected early in the fourth quarter after receiving his second technical foul of the game. Despite this, the impact he had on offense will be key for Golden State as they tread water without Curry.

"He’s doing his best, Steph impression, and it’s so wonderful to see."



Klay Thompson gave credit to Jordan Poole after win over Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/Pyl8r60bwH — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 26, 2022

This game was classic “Strength in Numbers” as Thompson chipped in with 24 points, Donte DiVincenzo scored 19 points, Draymond Green had a double-double with 13 rebounds and 13 assists, and several players off the bench contributed big minutes throughout the night.

Kerr speaks on the huge boost the bench provided in tonight's win pic.twitter.com/p9WQI8f4Ko — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 26, 2022

Also noteworthy was how well the young core played, specifically James Wiseman. He was a force defensively, moving his feet to help his teammates when needed and using his massive size to contest shots at the rim. The work he put in at Santa Cruz is beginning to show and hopefully he will use this as the blueprint for how he can make a winning impact on the team going forward.

Watch James Wiseman during this entire possession: pic.twitter.com/dd67nDGQGq — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 26, 2022

Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s minutes vs Memphis: “He was great defensively. Great.”



Mentions his time in Santa Cruz as crucial for him picking up nuances of drop coverage. pic.twitter.com/s4vruGoG61 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 26, 2022

The win brings the Warriors to a record of 16-18 on the season, including 13-2 when playing at the Chase Center. This bodes well for Golden State as their next seven games will continue to be played at home, starting with Tuesday night’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Here are the rest of today’s stories:

In case you missed it from Golden State of Mind:

Other Warriors News: