Preview: Warriors meet Hornets in Chase Center without Curry, Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors are fresh off a Christmas Day victory that forced many observers to reassess how to view the defending champs at this stage of the season. Beating the Western Conference contender Memphis Grizzlies in such sound fashion without the services of the injured Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins let us know that you can’t doubt the heart of a dynasty.

But how about doubting the personnel choices? LaMelo vs Wiseman, NEXT!

December 27th, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Andrew Wiggins remains out for an 11th straight game tomorrow vs Hornets with an adductor strain. JaMychal Green is still in health and safety protocols. Draymond Green is probable for Warriors. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 27, 2022

LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman will forever be linked because the Warriors chose the latter over the former in the 2020 NBA draft. Word on the street is that the Dubs actually promised LaMelo they were going to take him with the #2 overall pick in that draft, per Jalen Rose:

“I know (the Warriors) could have taken LaMelo, but I know why they didn’t,” Rose said. “By the way, the night of the draft, the Golden State Warriors told LaMelo Ball they were going to take him next and they didn’t do it. … (Wiseman) was the right pick but that didn’t stop them from telling LaMelo Ball that they were taking him.

LaMelo went on to win rookie of the year while Wiseman has played sparingly over three years but became a champion last season. Golden State’s backup center played some quality minutes in the Christmas Day victory, turning heads with his improved defensive acumen. Dub Nation HQ’s Eric Apricot created an in-depth video exploring his development over the holiday:

The Hornets are coming off a tough loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, dropping them to a record of 9-25 on the season. They are 5-14 on the road, which should bode well for a Golden State team that has been absolutely dominant in the friendly confines of Chase Center. The Dubs are 16-18 right now, with a 13-2 home record.

Charlotte has already beat Golden State earlier this year, besting them 120-113 in overtime.

Will the Warriors get their revenge and keep the good holiday vibes going strong?