With a big Christmas Day home win in the books and seven-straight more home games up ahead, the outlook for the Golden State Warriors feels a lot more positive than it did during their disastrous road trip just a week ago. Golden State has been dominant at home this season as evidenced by their 13-2 record at the Chase Center – a vast difference from their road record of 3-16. This disparity in their home-road splits was highlighted in an article on NBA.com.

Via NBA.com:

This home-road stuff is getting even more ridiculous. The Road Warriors’ defense got eviscerated over the last two games of their six-game trip, allowing the Knicks and Nets to score more than 136 points per 100 possessions, with Brooklyn scoring 91 (on 53 possessions) before halftime on Wednesday. But the Home Warriors began their eight-game homestand by holding the Grizzlies to just 109 points on 105 possessions in a comfortable (but intense) Christmas victory. The champs are now tied (with the Grizzlies themselves) for the league’s best home record (13-2).

While many factors account for this difference in play, in general, role players tend to play better at home than on the road. That was on full display during Sunday’s game against the Grizzlies as the bench contributed big minutes towards the team’s win. Several players scored in the double digits including Ty Jerome (14), Anthony Lamb (11), and Moses Moody (10); while Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman contributed with outstanding energy, especially on the defensive end.

These next seven games will be a critical stretch for the Warriors. Currently, they hold the final play-in spot as they are tied for tenth in the Western Conference with the Minnesota Timberwolves. They trail the Utah Jazz by two games for the ninth spot and are only six games behind the conference-leading Denver Nuggets.

With the standings in the West so clustered together and a winnable schedule featuring several teams hovering around or below .500, the Warriors have a golden opportunity to take advantage of this homestand and gain some traction while they await the return of injured point guard Stephen Curry.

