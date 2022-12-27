How to watch Warriors vs. Hornets

The Golden State Warriors take on the Charlotte Hornets for a Tuesday night home matchup. The game will be played at 7:00PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State is looking to keep their momentum going after a 123-109 Christmas Day victory against the Memphis Grizzlies. Meanwhile, the Hornets have struggled this season as the team has gone 3-10 in the month of December, including losses in three out of their last five games. Charlotte now enters tonight’s game on the tail end of a back-to-back after a 124-113 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors and Hornets played each other two times last season with each team winning one game apiece. They also played earlier this season on Oct. 29, 2022 in Charlotte which resulted in a 120-113 Warriors defeat — one of the few games the Hornets actually won and one of the many games the Warriors have lost on the road.

Sunday’s game against the Grizzlies was significant in that in helped rid the Warriors of the bad taste leftover from their 1-5 road trip. The good news is that for the next seven games, they will continue to play at home where they’ve been a dominant 13-2 during the season.

The team hopes to go on a run during the rest of this homestand as they look to gain some ground on the Western Conference standings, starting tonight against a Hornets team that ranks second to last in the Eastern Conference with a record of 9-25.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee

Regular Season Game #35

Who: Golden State Warriors (16 - 18) vs. Charlotte Hornets (9 - 25)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)