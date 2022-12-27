The Golden State Warriors are hoping to build on their strong Christmas showing tonight when they host the Charlotte Hornets in their second game of an eight-game home stand.

But, as has been the case for them lately, they won’t be at full strength, or even close to it. Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Steph Curry (left shoulder subluxation)

Curry will miss his sixth consecutive game, and he’ll miss quite a few more, too. The Warriors announced on Christmas Eve that Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Out — Andrew Wiggins (right adductor strain)

Wiggins has returned to practice, but not yet to games. This will be his 11th-straight sidelined game, which is the longest stretch of absences in his career by a mile.

Out — JaMychal Green (health and safety protocols)

A fourth game in a row that the Warriors energetic bench big will miss. ‘Tis the season.

Out — Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management)

You know the drill at this point.

Probable — Draymond Green (left foot soreness)

At this point you can pretty much pencil Dray in as a “probable” for ever injury report. He’s only actually missed two games with ailments (he also missed two that were really just glorified load management on back-to-backs), and I’d guess he plays in this one.

Hornets

Out — Cody Martin (left knee procedure)

Martin sadly only made it 54 seconds into his fourth NBA season before suffering a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery. He’s expected to return fairly soon. If you feel like you’ve seen him playing even though he’s sidelined, his twin brother Caleb plays for the Miami Heat.

Out — Nick Richards (right ankle sprain)

This might not be amusing to anyone except me, but the Hornets flubbed Richards’ ailment on the injury report a little bit and have his ailment listed as “Right Ankle; Ankle.” The third-year pro, who is having a breakout season (he’s averaging 9.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, miles above his first two years), will miss his second game in a row.

Questionable — Dennis Smith Jr. (left ankle sprain)

The 2017 lottery pick is still trying to find his footing in the league, and is now playing for his fifth team. He’s been solid to start the year, filling in for the Hornets, who have had a lot of absences in the backcourt.

Probable — LaMelo Ball (right shoulder strain)

Ball didn’t play when the Warriors lost an overtime game to the Hornets back in October, as he was recovering from a sprained ankle. He’s only played 10 games in this, his third season, but the All-Star has shown off, averaging 23.7 points and 7.9 assists per game, and shooting 38.4% from three-point range. This is the Warriors last chance to see him this season.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation!