Warriors improve to 14-2 at home with 110-105 win over Hornets

The Golden State Warriors improved to 17-18 on the season with a 110-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. Despite the continued absence of Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors continued delivering solid performances in front of a Chase Center crowd.

Klay Thompson caught fire from deep in the first half, leading the Warriors to 65-52 halftime lead with 20 points. Jordan Poole added 12 points, but slowed late in the second quarter. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr continued relying on his youngsters in the second-unit, and it once again paid dividends.

The Hornets cut the lead to single-digits just over halfway through the third quarter. A lineup that included Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman helped right the ship. Wiseman made a basket, found Klay for a three off an offensive rebound and helped the Warriors rebuild an 11-point lead heading into the fourth.

The Hornets regained some ground on the young Dubs early in the final quarter, pulling within four points with nearly nine minutes left in regulation. Kerr hoped reinserting Draymond Green could stabilize the Dubs, but Golden State continued to stumble. Charlotte tied things up at 101 with less than four minutes left on the clock.

However, Kuminga gave the Warriors a 105-101 lead with a pair of buckets leading into the final minute. Hornets center Miles Plumlee missed a pair of free throws before Poole gave the Warriors a six-point lead with an excellent move inside on the other end.

The Hornets knocked down a pair of free throws to cut the lead to four, but Poole drove inside and found Kuminga for an easy dunk that made things a free-throw shooting competition the Dubs eventually won. Kuminga scored six of his 14 points in the final three minutes of regulation.

Thompson finished the night with a game-high 29 points on 10-for-22 shooting from the field. He also added 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Poole was the only other Warrior with at least 15 points, scoring 24. Kevon Looney added 11 points and 9 rebounds. Green finished with 9 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists.

The Warriors homestand continues on Wednesday night, when they host the Utah Jazz at 7:00 PM Pacific.